Kitchener GO service delayed after person struck by train near Brampton

GO Transit warns Kitchener travelers to expect lengthy delays and possible cancellations after a person was struck by a train near Brampton on Monday.

The public rail service said the incident happened between the Bramalea GO and Brampton GO stations and the area is “now in the hands of emergency personnel.”

The GO Transit website indicates trains will not be able to move through the area until a full investigation is completed and the Kitchener line will be significantly affected.

A timeline has not been given, but officials expect service to be affected for an extended period of time before the issue is resolved.