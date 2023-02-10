Kitchener high school closes early Friday due to flooding

Students were sent home early Friday at Huron Heights Secondary School in Kitchener.

The Waterloo Region District School Board said the building’s sprinkler system was activated which caused flooding.

In a release listed on its website, the school board indicated that students could walk home or if they usually take the bus, one would be sent to pick them up.

No further details were shared about what caused the sprinkler system to activate.

