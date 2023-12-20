Kitchener high school won’t reopen before Christmas break

The Waterloo Region District School Board says Grand River Collegiate Institute will remain closed for the rest of the week due to a sewer blockage.

The Kitchener high school shut down Tuesday and Wednesday while crews made repairs.

On Wednesday, the school board said that work would continue Thursday and Friday.

“The complexity of the work requires the school to be closed to students and staff for the rest of the week,” WRDSB said in a media release. “Their work impacts the main sewer line to the school, requiring them to access lines buried beneath the school.”

The closure also impacts Rosemount School at GRCI, as well as rental and extracurricular activities.

The school board said they’re hoping to resolve the issue before classes resume on Jan. 8.

Students can continue their studies with asynchronous learning through the virtual portal.

