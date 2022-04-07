Kitchener home shot at with airsoft gun

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is looking for the person who shot an airsoft gun at a Kitchener home on Wednesday afternoon.

When officers arrived at the property, in the area of Elm Ridge Drive and Queens Boulevard, they found several holes in a second-storey window.

They later determined that the holes were caused by pellets from an airsoft gun.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Similar incidents have been reported in Brantford. On Monday, police said five homes in that community were shot at with an airsoft/BB gun between April 1 and April 3.