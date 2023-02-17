Kitchener homeowners chase away person breaking in: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect they say broke into a Kitchener garage, but was chased away by the homeowners.

According to a news release, the incident happened on Feb. 15 in the area of Cartier Drive and Laurentian Drive.

The homeowners were allegedly woken up around 3:30 a.m. by someone they didn't know breaking into their attached garage.

Police say the homeowners chased away the person breaking in. No one was hurt during the incident.

Police are asking residents in the area to check home security or dash cam videos and to contact them if they have any information.