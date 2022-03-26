Kitchener homeowners confront four people that broke in: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are investigating a Kitchener incident they say involved four people breaking into a home being confronted by the people who lived there.

Officials say the four unknown suspects forced their way into the home around 2 a.m. Friday in the area of Bent Willow Drive and Old Maple Lane.

After the suspects had their reported confrontation with the homeowners, they fled in a vehicle.

Police believe the incident was targeted.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police.