Kitchener hospital reminding residents to book COVID-19 tests; Public health says look to pharmacies for vaccine appointments

While Region of Waterloo Public Health says pharmacies might be the best option at the moment for those looking to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, one local hospital is remind residents to book their PCR tests.

Grand River Hospital issued a tweet Tuesday morning saying those looking to get tested at the hospital must go through their website.

To book a COVID PCR test please book an appointment for one here: https://t.co/bCbUpyifIN. Please do not go to the hospital for testing.

Officials add that, because of increased demand, registration is reaching capacity quickly.

If no appointments are available, residents are being reminded not to call the clinic or walk in for the test.

Tests at GRH are also not available for those who need them for travelling, social events, or asymptomatic testing in unvaccinated people.

In Waterloo Region, booster shot appointments are also hard to come by.

Public Health says they currently have limited capacity for third doses, but that they'll be opening more clinics and appointments in the coming days and weeks.

They add that those looking to book should try a pharmacy.

To find a local pharmacy that is open or has extended hours this holiday season, please visit https://t.co/zK9fycDWsE for more details. pic.twitter.com/yU79J8qlHM