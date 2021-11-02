Kitchener hosts contest to showcase tiny backyard homes

The City of Kitchener has revealed the winners of a contest to design tiny backyard homes.

As of April 2021 Kitchener residents are allowed to build a tiny home in their backyard behind their home.

The city launched the Backyard Homes Design Competition to get people excited about the zoning change.

“We received 43 total submissions across four categories,” said Adam Clark, senior urban designer with the city.

Participants in the contest submitted their version of virtual backyard homes. There were four winners in four categories: youth student, post-secondary student, adult and professional. The prizes ranged from $500 to $2,500.

The winner in the youth category, 17-year-old Lazar Paroski, drew out his floor plan by hand and used his grandmother as inspiration.

“The hallways are wide enough for a wheelchair to turn,” said Paroski. “She helped me. She gave me feedback and offered suggestions.”

Paroski said he spent several hours a day for several weeks working on his floor plan and is proud, yet surprised, to be crowned a winner.

“The fun part was making the project. The winning was just the cherry on top,” said Paroski.

There were rules on how to design the tiny homes. The maximum size had to be no larger than 50 per cent of the existing home.

The winner in the professional category, The Architect Builders Collaborative Inc., created a green-friendly granny flat.

“It’s energy efficient and low carbon intensity dwelling unit,” said Ana Gascon, with the Architect Builders Collaborative Inc.

Clark said the city plans to post the submissions online with the hopes to inspire others.

“Look for ideas and even in some cases contact the designers of the winning proposals,” said Clark.