Kitchener hot spots, stay-at-home order, Jeopardy!: Top stories of the week

Central Kitchener neighbourhoods identified by province as COVID-19 hot spot

The provincial government has identified an area in central Kitchener as a COVID-19 hot spot. The hot spot includes all neighbourhoods with the postal code prefix N2C.

"We will be immediately targeting hot spot postal codes to help get this third wave under control," Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday.

The targeted postal code approach comes with a younger age bracket for COVID-19 vaccines. Adults 50 or over in the identified communities are now eligible for the vaccine. The postal code includes people in Kingsdale, Vanier and Country Hills East.

Waterloo Region COVID-19: Stay-at-home order now in effect

A stay-at-home order has come into effect in Waterloo Region and across Ontario. The province has also declared a third state of emergency.

“The COVID-19 situation is at a critical stage and we must act quickly and decisively to stay ahead of these deadly new variants,” said Premier Doug Ford in a news release. “By imposing these strict new measures we will keep people safe while allowing our vaccination program to reach more people, starting with our high-risk population and identified hot spots. Although this is difficult, I urge everyone to follow these public health measures and together we will defeat this deadly virus.”

The order came into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and stay in effect for four weeks.

"Unless it's for an essential reason, please stay home," Ford said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

'A heartbreaking decision': Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph schools close to in-person learning

Schools in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have moved to virtual learning until at least April 18.

"If you had told me a week ago I was going to be closing the schools, I probably would have thought 'No, I don't think so,'" Medical Officer of Health Dr. Nicola Mercer.

Dr. Mercer said there's been a spike in COVID-19 cases over the last five or six days in the health unit. The seven-day moving rate of school-aged children quadrupled in a two-week period from 25 to nearly 100.

In Waterloo Region on Tuesday, the area’s top doctor said she's "not planning" to shut down in-person learning at local schools. However, during a Friday briefing, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said they will continue to monitor the situation in schools closely, but that parents and schools should prepare to move to virtual learning after next week's April break.

COVID-19 by the numbers (as of Apr. 11, 2021):

Waterloo Region: 12,606 confirmed cases, 244 deaths, 11,870 resolved

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 5,699 cases, 106 deaths, 5,152 resolved

Brant County: 2,066 cases, 14 deaths, 1,872 resolved

Haldimand-Norfolk: 1,807 cases, 44 deaths, 1,611 resolved

Huron Perth: 1,460 cases, 51 deaths, 1,373 resolved

'I feel that I am betrayed': Cambridge residents upset with council's MZO approval of massive warehouse

Residents in a Cambridge neighbourhood are voicing their concerns after city council endorsed a Ministry Zoning Order (MZO) of a massive warehouse. On Tuesday, Cambridge City Council voted unanimously to approve a MZO to build a 1-million-square-foot warehouse on Dickie Settlement Road and Fountain Street South near Hwy 401. That means no further public consultations or appeals are allowed.

"The client needed it expedited, that was one reason," Coun. Donna Reid told CTV News. "The place where it's going was already zoned properly for a warehouse to be placed there. So there didn't seem to be any reason to say no."

According to the developer, Broccolini, the warehouse will employ up to 1,400 people, pump $150 million in investments into Cambridge and have about 100 transport trucks pass through every day. Details on what the warehouse will be used for have not been disclosed, but Broccolini has built dozens of Amazon fulfillment centres.

Man from Tavistock, Ont. wins nearly $50K on Jeopardy!, goes viral with Aaron Rodgers

A man from Tavistock, Ont. has walked away from the game show 'Jeopardy!' with nearly $50,000 as well as a memorable moment with guest host Aaron Rodgers. Scott Shewfelt, who now lives in California, had already won two games of the popular trivia TV show, but says he knew his time was up on the third.

“At that time in that game I had played myself out of it,” he said. “Too many flubs. I couldn’t win.”

The professional writer took the opportunity in his final jeopardy answer to write up a quick joke: who decided to kick the field goal? This is in reference to this year’s NFC Championship Game, where Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers decided against going for a touchdown that could have tied the game and instead went for a field goal.