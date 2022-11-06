Kitchener initiative gives kids different chance to meet Santa

Those who find bright lights of shopping malls and holiday festivals overwhelming were given a different chance to meet Santa in Kitchener on Sunday.

The Sensitive Santa Skate was held at The Aud for around 30 kids and provided a quiet arena, dimmed lights, and low wait times.

"The lines, the waiting, and trying to communicate with the child, sometimes the stimulation [of a mall] cannot be a successful experience," said Lori Ann Palubeski with the City of Kitchener. "This [arena] allows us to decreased the stress and create an enjoyable experience.

"This is one of those things that people remember in their childhood. This allows every child to have the same experience."

One family says they always look for a Sensitive Santa program, but the one at The Aud was the first with a skate they've seen.

"Some of these kids are a bit reserved," said Santa Claus. "We provide a bit of warmth, a bit of kindness, and perhaps give them some idea of what they want for Christmas."