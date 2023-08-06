Kitchener intersection reopens following RV fire

Police have reopened the intersection at Madison Avenue S. and Courtland Avenue E. in Kitchener after a fire.

Around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Waterloo regional police tweeted about the fire.

Police said crews were on scene but were asking motorists to avoid the area.

The intersection reopened around 8 p.m.

On Monday, Kitchener fire confirmed the flames began in an RV next to a building in the area.

At this time there isn't a damage estimate but fire officials say the damage to the RV was catastrophic.