Kitchener landmarks getting upgrades and new names thanks to Rotary Club

The bandstand in Victoria Park and the Duke Street Plaza will both be receiving a facelift thanks to the Rotary Club of Kitchener.

City council approved a sponsorship deal with the club that will see them donate $100,000 to refurbishments of the two locations in 2022.

In exchange, the bandstand will be renamed the Rotary Band Stand and the plaza will be renamed Rotary Plaza.

The donation is being made to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Rotary Club of Kitchener.

Officials said the upgrades to the bandstand will include making it more accessible, while Duke Street plaza upgrades will include the addition of seating and a plaque.