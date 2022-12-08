Kitchener launches new service to help drivers during snow events
CTV News Kitchener Writer-Reporter
Jennifer K. Baker
Drivers in Kitchener can now keep track of snow-clearing operations during snow events.
The city has introduced a new “Getting Around” map on its website.
After a snow event is declared, residents can go online to see which roads have already been cleared by snowplows so they plan their route.
The city says the map will be updated for 24 hours after a snow event.
Those are usually declared when the city is expected to get a significant snowfall of eight centimetres or more.
Crews clear roads according to priority. The first category is arterial roads, while the second includes Grand River Transit bus routes, as well as roads with steep hills and sharp curves. The last category is residential roads.
