Kitchener launching street-by-street clean-up of storm debris on Wednesday

The City of Kitchener is beginning a street-by-street clean-up of storm debris on Wednesday after a severe thunderstorm caused damage throughout the region last week.

Residents are asked to bring trees, branches and debris to their curb for collection before 7 a.m. on July 7.

Storm debris must be separated from regular waste collection and should not block sidewalks or road access.

If you have tree branches & debris still in your yard after last week’s storm, please:

�� Bring debris to your boulevard before 7 a.m. on Wed, July 7

�� City crews will collect debris over the next few weeks. Please be patient!

�� If you see trees/limbs on a hydro line, call 911

The severe thunderstorm hit June 29 and knocked down trees throughout the area.

Staff say all Kitchener streets will be cleared, but the high volume of storm-related debris means clean-up will likely take all month.

Smaller branches and debris will be picked up through the regular yard waste collection program.

Debris drop-offs at city leaf depots will not be accepted.