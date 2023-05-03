Kitchener lottery winner’s fiancée thought he was playing April Fool’s joke

A 29-year-old Kitchener finance worker is $100,000 richer after winning big in the LOTTO 6/49 Super Draw held in March.

Rahul Sharma told the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) he was with his fiancée heading to Blue Mountain for the day when they stopped for gas and decided to check his ticket.

“I am so happy and grateful,” Sharma said in a release from OLG. “I am so thankful for this blessing.”

According to OLG, Sharma’s fiancée waited in the car, wondering what was taking so long.

“She is my lucky charm,” said Sharma. “But she thought I was playing an April Fool’s joke.”

Sharma said he plans to use his win to set up his and his fiancée’s future together and hopes to use it as a down payment for a house.