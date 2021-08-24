Kitchener man, 28, charged in connection with Sunday night stabbing

Waterloo regional police have charged a Kitchener man in connection with a stabbing on the weekend.

On Sunday around 10:45 p.m., police say they responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Paulander Drive.

According to a release, police located a 56-year-old man with multiple stab wounds and a 38-year-old man with injuries to his forearm.

Police said both men were transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 28-year-old Kitchener man was arrested at the scene and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and uttering death threats. Police said he was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The suspect and victims were known to each other, police said.