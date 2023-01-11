Kitchener man arrested by joint Waterloo-Guelph Human Trafficking Team

A 22-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and facing numerous charges after a human trafficking investigation that started in 2022.

According to a news release from Waterloo regional police, members of the joint Waterloo-Guelph Human Trafficking Team initiative a human trafficking investigation in April 2022.

On Jan. 11, with the assistance of the emergency response unit, an arrest warrant was completed at a Kitchener residence.

The man was arrested and is facing the following charges:

Trafficking in Person

Material Benefit

Advertising Sexual Service

Point Firearm

Uttering Threats

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Sexual Assault

Assault

“The victim has been provided with wrap-around support services from Victim Services,” the release said.

Anyone with information related to this incident or anyone with information about other potential human trafficking victims, is asked to contact police.