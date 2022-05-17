Kitchener man arrested following break-in in Baden

A 44-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and charged with break and enter and assault following a break-in at a commercial property in Baden.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, it happened around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, in the area of Mill St. and Charles St.

Police said employees saw three males and a female stealing wire from one of the buildings at the business.

Employees restrained one of the suspects until police arrived, while the others fled in a silver Dodge pickup truck.

The accused was held in police custody for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers