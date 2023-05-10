iHeartRadio

Kitchener man arrested for alleged 2009 sexual assault


Waterloo regional police have arrested a Kitchener man for an alleged sexual assault that happened nearly 14 years ago.

In April of last year, police say they received a report of a sexual assault that happened between August and September of 2009.

On Tuesday, police say they arrested someone in connection to the case.

A 48-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with sexual assault and sexual assault with a weapon.

