Kitchener man arrested for alleged assault of elderly woman: WRPS

A 27-year-old man has been charged after an elderly woman was assaulted in Kitchener on Monday.

Waterloo regional police said around 1:15 p.m., they responded to reports of an assault in the area of Highland Road West and Westmount Road West.

The woman was walking in a parking lot when she was attacked by a man who then fled the scene on foot.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers located and arrested the man a short distance away from the parking lot.

The man was charged with:

Assault causing bodily harm

Failure to comply with a release order

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

