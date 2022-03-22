Kitchener man arrested for alleged assault of elderly woman: WRPS
A 27-year-old man has been charged after an elderly woman was assaulted in Kitchener on Monday.
Waterloo regional police said around 1:15 p.m., they responded to reports of an assault in the area of Highland Road West and Westmount Road West.
The woman was walking in a parking lot when she was attacked by a man who then fled the scene on foot.
The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers located and arrested the man a short distance away from the parking lot.
The man was charged with:
- Assault causing bodily harm
- Failure to comply with a release order
The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
