iHeartRadio

Kitchener man arrested for allegedly committing indecent act in Fairview Park Mall


An entrance to Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener is pictured on Monday, Nov. 30, 2015.

Waterloo regional police have arrested a 61-year-old man for allegedly committing an indecent act in Fairview Park Mall.

Police say it happened Sunday morning just before noon at a store inside the mall.

Officers were called in and arrested the man on site.

He's been charged with committing an indecent act in a public space.

12