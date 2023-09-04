Kitchener man arrested for allegedly committing indecent act in Fairview Park Mall
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 61-year-old man for allegedly committing an indecent act in Fairview Park Mall.
Police say it happened Sunday morning just before noon at a store inside the mall.
Officers were called in and arrested the man on site.
He's been charged with committing an indecent act in a public space.
