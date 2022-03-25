Kitchener man arrested for having counterfeit money and throwing bike at police officers: WRPS

Waterloo regional police have arrested a man from Kitchener for reportedly having counterfeit money and throwing a bike at officers.

According to a news release, police noticed a man biking in the area of Fergus Avenue and Falesy Avenue in Kitchener around 2:40 a.m. Thursday. They say he was committing an offence under the Highway Safety Act.

When officers approached him, the man reportedly threw his bike at them. Police say he resisted arrest.

No physical injuries were reported.

Officers then found a large quantity of counterfeit U.S. currency, according to officials.

A 31-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with assaulting a peace officer, assault with intent to resist arrest, and possession of counterfeit currency.

The investigating is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.