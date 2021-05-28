Kitchener man arrested for reportedly trying to sell stolen property online to Guelph police

A Kitchener man, who reportedly listed stolen items for sale online, has been arrested after Guelph police say they arranged to buy the items.

Police were first called to a March 18 break in at a construction site on Malcolm Road in Guelph. They say about $60,000 in damage was done to buildings and equipment, while roughly $15,000 in tools and construction equipment was stolen.

On May 21, the victim reportedly saw some of the stolen items listed online for sale.

Guelph police say they pretended to be interested in buying the equipment and arranged to meet with the seller on Thursday afternoon.

A search warrant was obtained by police and they found additional stolen property at the seller’s home, according to officials.

A 49-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with possessing stolen property, trying to sell stolen property under $5,000, and possessing break-in instruments. He is set to appear in a Guelph court in early September.