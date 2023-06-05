iHeartRadio

Kitchener man arrested for sexual assault at restaurant


A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.

Police have made an arrest in connection to a sexual assault at a restaurant in Kitchener.

Police released a description of the suspect they were looking for on Saturday, the day after the incident happened at an establishment near Ottawa Street North and River Road East.

Police say a 34-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and charged with sexual assault on Sunday.

