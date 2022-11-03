Kitchener man arrested for weapons incident from October

A 31-year-old male from Kitchener has been arrested and charged in connection to an incident involving a knife.

On Oct. 8, Waterloo police responded to a report of a male with a weapon at a business in the Highland Road West and Westmount Road West area of Kitchener.

Police say the man was waving a knife towards two employees and threatening them while inside of the business.

Police tweeted an update Thursday morning on the situation. As a result of the investigation, they were able to locate and arrest the man on Oct. 31 in Woolwich Township.

He was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats to cause death and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

In the tweet, police thanked the public for their assistance in the investigation.

