Kitchener man arrested in $9 million fraud

Police have arrested a 24-year-old Kitchener man who allegedly defrauded a local business out of around $9 million.

Waterloo regional police say they began investigating in October 2022 after receiving a report of a man creating fraudulent cheques purporting to be from a Kitchener business.

Investigators determined the man defrauded the business out of around $9 million.

He was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 31 and charged with: