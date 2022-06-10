Kitchener man charged after hit-and-run with teen cyclist

An 85-year-old Kitchener man has been charged after a 15-year-old cyclist was hit by a vehicle on Highway 89, east of Mount Forest.

According to Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police, emergency crews were called to a crash at Highway 89, in the Township of Wellington North around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

The teen was thrown from their bike and police said they had "potentially life threatening injuries."

The driver left the scene, leaving behind debris on the asphalt.

The driver of the vehicle has been charged with Failing to Stop at an Accident Resulting in Bodily Harm contrary to the Criminal Code.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.