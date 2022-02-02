Kitchener man charged in connection to robbery at shopping mall and multiple break and enters

An arrest in Kitchener has been linked to a robbery at a shopping mall and three break and enters at local businesses over the last month and a half.

In mid-January, Waterloo Regional police shared a photo of someone they believed was connected to an incident at Fairview Park Mall where the suspect shoplifted then pulled a knife on two people before taking off on a scooter.

On Tuesday, police said they had arrested a 28-year-old Kitchener man and charged him in connection to that incident, along with three break and enters at a plaza in the Highland Road and Westmount Road area.

Officers also seized a rifle, stolen property, suspected stolen identity documents and suspected methamphetamine.

The man is charged with several offenses including robbery with a weapon and three counts of break and enter.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.