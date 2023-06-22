Kitchener man charged in connection to Waterloo harassment incident: WRPS

A Kitchener man has been charged after reports of a man following a girl on public transit.

According to a news release from the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS), on Wednesday, a 22-year-old man was arrested. He was charged with sexual touching, criminal harassment and procuring.

Police said they received a report on June 8, around 9:45 p.m., of a female youth being followed by an unknown man while on public transportation.

Police believe it happened from the Ainslie Street Terminal in Cambridge to Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener and to the University of Waterloo Station.

Police said the male tried to speak with the girl but no physical injuries were reported.

The accused is schedule to appear in court in July.