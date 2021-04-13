Kitchener man charged in crash involving alleged stolen vehicle

Provincial police have charged a Kitchener man in a crash in Wellington County involving an alleged stolen vehicle.

The crash happened on Sunday around 10:30 p.m. on Wellington Road 26 near Sideroad 15. Officials said a vehicle was in a ditch and the driver left the scene before officers arrived. According to police, the vehicle was reported stolen from Waterloo Region earlier that day.

The driver was located around 1:30 a.m. on Monday and taken into custody.

A 31-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with operating a vehicle while prohibited, driving while suspended, possession of stolen property, failing to comply and possession of break-in instruments.

He will appear in court at a later date.