Kitchener man charged in human trafficking investigation

Police have charged a Kitchener man in relation to a human trafficking investigation.

A second man, also from Kitchener, remains outstanding, police said in a news release.

The two men are both 21 years old.

The man currently in custody has been charged with material benefit, procuring, pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

The two men are also jointly charged with human trafficking and advertising sexual services.

Police said the victim has been offered a safety plan and community resources as part of the Human Trafficking Crisis Intervention program.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other possible human trafficking is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.