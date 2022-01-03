Kitchener man charged in New Year's Eve assault
A 61-year-old man has been charged after police responded to a reported assault on New Year's Eve in Kitchener.
Around 10:25 p.m., officers were called to the area of Brybeck Crescent and Westmount Road West.
Police said a victim was located and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A Kitchener man was charged with assault causing bodily harm.
Both people involved are believed to be known to each other.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
