Kitchener man charged in weapons incident

Waterloo regional police say a 60-year-old man is facing charges after they received a report of a weapons incident in Kitchener.

Police said on Thursday around 11:40 p.m., they were called to the area of Kingsway Drive and Cedarwoods Crescent for a report of a man with a knife.

When officers arrived, police said the man tried to flee, and was driving at a high rate of speed through a parking lot and onto a green space near pedestrians.

Police have charged a 60-year-old Kitchener man with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and dangerous operation.

Police said he was held in custody for a bail hearing and no injuries were reported.