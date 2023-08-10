Kitchener man charged with assault after incident downtown

Waterloo regional police say a 63-year-old man has been arrested in connection to an assault in Kitchener.

Police said officers received reports of an assault in the Duke Street West and Young Street area just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, a 49-year-old man was working in the area when the accused approached him and began to yell at him.

Police said during the incident a bystander attempted to assist the victim, and the accused began throwing items at them.

The 63-year-old from Kitchener has been charged with assault.