Kitchener man charged with assault after reported fight in Victoria Park

Waterloo regional police have charged a man with assault after a fight reportedly broke on out in Victoria Park.

Police were called to the park just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of two males physically fighting.

Officials say they found one person with facial injuries when they arrived. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 37-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and strangulation.