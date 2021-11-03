iHeartRadio

Kitchener man charged with assault after reported fight in Victoria Park

Victoria Park in Kitchener, Ont., is seen in this file photo from September 2010.

Waterloo regional police have charged a man with assault after a fight reportedly broke on out in Victoria Park.

Police were called to the park just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of two males physically fighting.

Officials say they found one person with facial injuries when they arrived. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 37-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and strangulation.

