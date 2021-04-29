Kitchener man charged with assaulting police

A Kitchener man has been charged with assaulting a police officer.

In a Thursday news release, officials said Waterloo regional police responded to a disturbance in the area of Cayley Court in Kitchener around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

While at the scene, police said a man became aggressive and assaulted an officer.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with attempting to choke, assaulting a peace officer and assault with intent to resist arrest.

An officer suffered minor injuries in the incident.