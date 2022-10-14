Kitchener man charged with indecent exposure following Arthur complaint

A 25-year-old Kitchener man has been with charged indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age, following a suspicious person complaint in Arthur.

On Thursday, Wellington County OPP responded to a suspicious persons call on Conestoga Street North in Arthur.

According to a news release, before 9 a.m., a 12-year-old student walking along Conestoga Street North when they were spoken to by a person parked in a white sedan.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court at a later date.