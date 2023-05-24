iHeartRadio

Kitchener man charged with possession, making child pornography available: police


A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)

Waterloo regional police said a 26-year-old from Kitchener is facing several charges relating to child pornography.

On Wednesday, police said officers completed a search warrant at a Kitchener home following an investigation that began in February involving sharing child pornography online.

The man was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of making child pornography available.

Police said the man was held in police custody for a bail hearing.

