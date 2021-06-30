Kitchener man charged with publishing intimate images without consent

Waterloo regional police have charged a 44-year-old Kitchener man with publication of intimate images without consent.

On Tuesday, police say they completed a search warrant at a Kitchener residence after an investigation into reports of private photos being published.

As a result of the investigation between the Neighbourhood Policing Patrol and the Cybercrime Unit, a 44-year-old man has been charged.

He's scheduled to appear in court August 18.

For information on what to do about the non-consensual distribution of intimate images, police say to visit Cybertip.ca.