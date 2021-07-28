Kitchener man charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement

A Kitchener man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested in relation to a sexual assault.

Officers were called to a business in the area of Victoria Street North and Natchez Road around 2:40 a.m. on July 25. In a release, they said a woman was in the parking lot when she was approached and sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday. He was charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement and assault.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.