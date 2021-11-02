Kitchener man dies in ATV crash near Bancroft

A 69-year-old man has died after an ATV crash near Bancroft, Ont.

The collision happened shortly before 12 a.m. on Monday on Cameron Road in Faraday Township, OPP said in a release.

The driver of the ATV, Glen Lippert of Kitchener, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Faraday Township is about 225 kilometres west of Ottawa.