Kitchener man facing charges after police find loaded handgun, meth during investigation

A Kitchener man is facing a slew of charges after Waterloo regional police seized a loaded handgun and suspected methamphetamine during an investigation.

According to a release, on July 22, police arrested a 40-year-old Kitchener man after a search warrant was completed for a vehicle and resulted in the seizure of a loaded handgun and suspected methamphetamine.

Police say the investigation began June 3 when they were called to an apartment building on Margaret Avenue in Kitchener for a report of a disturbance and located a male with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say a vehicle was located in the area and seized as part of the investigation.

A 40-year-old Kitchener man is facing charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm, careless storage of a firearm and unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle.