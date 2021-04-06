Kitchener man facing drug trafficking charges

A man is facing drug trafficking charges after Waterloo regional police conducted a search warrant at a Kitchener motel.

Police say officers conducted a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at a motel on Victoria Street North on Friday.

According to police, the warrant was part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Officers seized what is suspected to be meth and cocaine during the search.

A 39-year-old Kitchener man was arrested as a result of the search warrant. He’s been charged with two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

