Kitchener man facing multiple weapons charges, police say


A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)

A 27-year-old Kitchener man is facing two dozen charges, including possession of a restricted firearm with ammo, after being arrested on an outstanding warrant, according to Waterloo regional police.

On Wednesday, police said they arrested the man in the area of Brybeck Crescent for an outstanding warrant.

As part of the investigation, police searched a vehicle and found two firearms, which were seized, police said.

The man has been charged with the following:

  • Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition
  • Occupy vehicle knowing there is a firearm
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (two counts)
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm (two counts)
  • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm (two counts)
  • Careless use of a firearm (two counts)
  • Careless storage of a firearm (two counts)
  • Careless storage of ammunition (two counts)
  • Firearm possession contrary to order (two counts)
  • Ammunition possession contrary to order (two counts)
  • Possession of unmarked cigarettes
  • Breach probation
  • Fail to comply with release order (four counts)
