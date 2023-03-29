Kitchener man facing multiple weapons charges, police say

A 27-year-old Kitchener man is facing two dozen charges, including possession of a restricted firearm with ammo, after being arrested on an outstanding warrant, according to Waterloo regional police.

On Wednesday, police said they arrested the man in the area of Brybeck Crescent for an outstanding warrant.

As part of the investigation, police searched a vehicle and found two firearms, which were seized, police said.

The man has been charged with the following: