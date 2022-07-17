Kitchener man found lying in road with stab wounds

A Kitchener man was found lying in the road near the intersection of Westmount Road and Gage Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, according to Waterloo regional police.

“It was determined that the male had suffered a stab wound and was transported to hospital outside of the region,” said staff superintendent Eugene Fenton.

Fenton adds that the man has undergone surgery and is in serious but stable condition.

Police believe it was a targeted incident and say there is no immediate danger to public safety.

“We have no information on the suspects at this point," said Fenton. "Our officers will be out in the area canvassing later today, trying to identify leads and witnesses to further their investigation.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

SAFETY FOR RESIDENTS

Some people who live in the area nearby where the stabbing happened say, despite hearing about the incident, the community feels safe.

“I know it's not the best area in Kitchener, but as long as you just kind of keep to yourself it shouldn't be that bad,” said Daniel Sandoval. “All these incidents from what I've heard haven't been random attacks or anything. So as long as you know you keep yourself with the right crowd, it's honestly not that bad.”

“I don't think it's too dangerous. I come here and I do metal detecting, I grew up here as a kid,” said Brian Monk. “It’s basically the same it's been since the 70’s. There's a lot more people here, a lot more buildings, but I think everybody gets along pretty well and I haven't heard too much.”

Others think the crime in the area is getting worse.

“It doesn’t feel too safe around this area with stabbings and shootings around. Nobody feels safe anywhere anymore,” said Jeffery Horan.