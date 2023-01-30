Kitchener man hit with number of drug charges after running red light: Guelph police
Guelph police have charged a Kitchener man with several drug-related offences after they say they caught him running a red light.
According to a news release, officers were in the area of Wellington Street West and Gordon Street around 11:15 p.m. Saturday when they saw a pickup truck blow through a red light.
Police say they pulled the truck over, smelled cannabis, and were about to search the vehicle when the man put it in drive and tried to get away.
Officers had to point tasers at the driver to get him to stop, according to the release.
The man was allegedly taken out of the truck and continued to struggle with officers as he was placed under arrested.
Police say they found suspected cocaine, meth, GHB, prescription opioids, drug paraphernalia consistent with trafficking, and four spring-loaded knives.
A 31-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with resisting arrest, possession of controlled substances, possession of prohibited weapons, and possession of stolen property, among other offences.
