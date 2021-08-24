Kitchener man seriously injured in head-on crash: police

Regional police say a man was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash in Waterloo on Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Northfield Drive around 7 p.m.

According to police, a white Toyota Matrix was travelling southbound when it crossed the centreline and hit a red Dodge Ram pick-up going in the opposite direction.

A 31-year-old man was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

Two men, 18 and 21, from East Garafraxa were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.