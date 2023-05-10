Kitchener man 'soaking in' lottery win

A 54-year-old lottery enthusiast from Kitchener is celebrating after winning a $74,651.40 Lotto Max Prize.

In a release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, Stuart Davis said he has been playing the lottery since he turned 18.

“I was sitting in my truck having a coffee break before work when I decided to check my ticket on the OLG App. I saw Big Winner and I had to check it again. It was surreal,” said Davis.

Accompanied by a close friend, Davis made his way to the store to validate his ticket.

“It was a cool and exciting moment. It was fun to share the excitement with others. I am so thankful,” Davis added.

Davis has already started planning how he will spend his winnings. He mentioned that he plans to take care of some bills, invest for retirement, and get back into drag racing.

"I look forward to taking a moment to let this all soak in," Davis concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Baltaz Corners on Fischer Hallman Road in Ayr.