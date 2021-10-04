Kitchener man steals roughly $10K of lumber from Guelph business: police

Guelph police have arrested a man from Kitchener they say stole around $10,000 worth of lumber in April.

According to officials, a suspect used a pickup truck to force open a gate at a compound on Wellington Street West around 4 a.m. on April 11.

They then reportedly loaded the lumber and drove away, but the incident was captured on security video.

Police say the pickup truck had been stolen the day before in Waterloo Region.

On Friday, a 36-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, possessing stolen property over $5,000, and prohibited driving.