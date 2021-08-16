Kitchener man 'terrified' for family back home in Afghanistan

Mehrabuddin Karimdad of Kitchener was on the phone with his family in Afghanistan until 2 a.m. in the morning last night tyring to make sense of the chaos.

“They're terrified. They don't know what's going on outside. There's shootings,” said Karimdad. “It's just horrible. They can't even go outside of their house to get themselves the basic needs.”

His uncles, cousins and most of his wife's family live in Kabul, a city the Taliban now control.

“She very upset and scared because her family is there. She's crying all the time,” said Karimdad.

PICTURED: Mehrabuddin Karimda's mother-in-law with his wife's brother and his family in Afghanistan. (Supplied)

Since last night, they have been on the phone with their families every half hour checking to see if everyone is still alive.

The Canadian government has halted operations at its embassy in Kabul, and suspended diplomatic relations.

Karimdad said last night as he was talking to friends and my family members who are in Afghanistan.

“They told us about the 20,000 people that Justin Trudeau wants to bring here, but they are not included in that list," he said.

It was a jarring scene this morning from the airport in Kabul with people chasing a U.S. Air Force plane on foot, desperate to get out the country. At least seven people lost their lives.

PICTURED: Mehrabuddin Karimda's uncle and his family. (Supplied)

Support has started pouring in from around the world, including from here in the region.

“The community in Waterloo and overall the community of the world, the human community is with you and they are watching with concern and willing to help you,” said Abdul Syed with the Muslim Society of Waterloo and Wellington county.

Karimdad said the focus right now is on getting his family and his wife's family back in Afghanistan to safety. The long term goal is to get them to Canada, but he says in the meantime they will focus on getting them into a neighbouring country like Pakistan, India or Uzbekistan.

With so much uncertainty, he said for now they are taking things day by day and hoping for the best.